CJ Koome Transfers Court of Appeal Judges in Changes

Chief Justice Martha Koome reorganised the Court of Appeal and transferred some Judges in new changes.

Koome said the reorganisation was essential to enhance service delivery at the Court of Appeal.

Among those moved include; Justices Patrick Kiage and Francis Tuiyott from Kisumu to Nairobi, Justices Gatembu Kairu and Jessie Lesiit from Mombasa to Nairobi, Justices Hannah Okwengu and Hellen Omondi from Nairobi to Kisumu and Justices Agnes Murgor from Nairobi to Mombasa as the presiding judge.

The new changes take effect from September 15.

Here is the full list:

Last month, Justice Eric Ogola, the Principal Judge of the High Court of Kenya transferred 13 judges.

Among those affected were Justice David Majanja, who was moved from the Commercial & Tax Division to the Civil Division, and Lady Justice Mugure Thande, who was transferred to the Malindi High Court from the Milimani Constitutional & Human Rights Division.

Justice Chacha Mwita was moved to Milimani Constitutional Division as the presiding judge. He served in the Commercial and Tax Division.

Milimani’s Lady Justice Maureen Odero was redeployed to Nyeri High Court as the presiding judge.

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi was moved to the Human Rights Division at the Nakuru High Court.

Justice Hillary Chemitei moved from the Nakuru High Court to Malindi High Court while Lady Justice Maureen Odero moved to Nyeri High Court from Milimani’s Family Division.

Nyeri High Court Judge Florence Muchemi was taken to Thika High Court as the presiding judge, while Kisii High Court’s Patriciah Gichohi moved to Nakuru High Court.

Justice Teresa Odera of the Nakuru High Court took over from Gichohi.

Justice Peter Mulwa was moved to the Commercial and Tax Division at Milimani Law Courts while Lady Justice Lilian Mutende was nominated as CSO Chair.

