Claire Holt Siblings: Get to Know David, Rachel and Madeline Holt

Claire Holt is an Australian actress renowned for her captivating performances on television and her inspiring personal journey.

Born on June 11, 1988, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, to John and Ann Holt, Claire grew up in a supportive family that nurtured her early interests in sports and the arts.

At 36 years, she has built a notable career in Hollywood, best known for her roles as Rebekah Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals, as well as her breakout role as Emma Gilbert in H2O: Just Add Water.

Initially set on a path toward medicine due to her academic prowess, Claire’s life took a serendipitous turn into acting, a career she embraced after discovering her passion for storytelling during school plays.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Claire is one of four siblings, raised in a tight-knit household in Brisbane.

Her family includes two sisters, Rachel and Madeline Holt, and a brother, David Holt, each of whom has contributed to the dynamic that shaped Claire’s grounded personality.

Rachel, the eldest, has largely stayed out of the public eye, though Claire has occasionally mentioned her siblings collectively as a source of support during her childhood.

Madeline, the second sister, is similarly private, with little known about her pursuits beyond the family bond Claire cherishes.

David, her younger brother, rounds out the quartet, and while he too maintains a low profile, the Holt siblings share a connection forged through their shared upbringing in Queensland.

Claire attended Stuartholme School in Toowong with her sisters, graduating in 2005, and has spoken fondly of her athletic childhood alongside them, competing in sports like volleyball, water polo, and swimming.

Also Read: Dorka Juhasz Siblings: Getting to Know Gergely Juhász

Career

Claire’s acting career began almost by accident when, as a teenager, she took on commercial roles to earn extra money while in high school.

Her big break came in 2006 when she landed the role of Emma Gilbert in H2O: Just Add Water, a children’s series on Network Ten that ran until 2010 and gained her international recognition.

This role showcased her ability to blend charm and strength, setting the stage for her Hollywood transition.

In 2011, she joined The Vampire Diaries as Rebekah Mikaelson, a fierce yet vulnerable vampire, a character she reprised in the spin-off The Originals from 2013 to 2018, cementing her status as a fan favorite in the supernatural genre.

Her film career kicked off with Messengers 2: The Scarecrow in 2009, followed by roles in Blue Like Jazz (2012) and the survival thriller 47 Meters Down (2017).

More recently, she starred in the 2023 Peacock series Based on a True Story, showcasing her comedic chops alongside Kaley Cuoco.

Beyond acting, Claire’s athleticism shone through in 2024 when she ran the Chicago Marathon, achieving a personal best just 11 months after giving birth to her third child, a feat that underscored her determination and physical prowess.

Accolades

Holt’s career is marked by both critical recognition and personal triumphs.

While still early in her television journey, her work on H2O: Just Add Water earned her a dedicated fanbase and opened doors to bigger opportunities.

Her portrayal of Rebekah Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals garnered widespread praise, contributing to the shows’ cultural impact, with The Originals running for five successful seasons.

In 2017, her role in 47 Meters Down was part of a sleeper hit that grossed over $44 million worldwide, highlighting her versatility in film.

Her most recent accolade came in October 2024, when she achieved a personal best at the Chicago Marathon, shaving 19 minutes off her previous time from the 2022 New York Marathon, an accomplishment celebrated by fans and media alike as a testament to her strength post-pregnancy.