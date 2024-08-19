Claudia Winkleman Siblings: All About Oliver and Sophie Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman is a prominent English television and radio presenter, writer, and journalist.

She is best known for co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing since 2014, along with The Traitors and The Piano.

Winkleman has received multiple BAFTA nominations, winning for The Traitors.

She studied at Cambridge University, earning an MA in History of Art, and has hosted various BBC shows and radio programs, including Claudia on Sunday on BBC Radio.

Siblings

Claudia has two siblings, a younger half-brother named Oliver, from her mother’s second marriage, and a half-sister named Sophie Winkleman, an actress who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, a member of the royal family.

Claudia and Sophie share the same father, Barry Winkleman, but have different mothers.

Claudia was born an only child but gained her siblings after her parents’ divorce and subsequent marriages.

Career

Winkleman has had a successful television career spanning over three decades.

She is best known for co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing since 2014, alongside Tess Daly.

In addition to this, she has hosted popular shows such as The Traitors and The Piano.

Winkleman was also a presenter on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two from 2004 to 2010 and took over the role of host for Film… on BBC, replacing Jonathan Ross in 2010.

She has presented various shows, including The Great British Sewing Bee from 2013 to 2016, and has made appearances on the BBC series Holiday in the 1990s.

Her experience extends to hosting game shows like Three’s a Crowd, Talking Telephone Numbers, and God’s Gift.

Winkleman has received multiple BAFTA nominations for her work on Strictly Come Dancing, winning once in 2022 for her role in The Traitors.

In addition to her television roles, Claudia Winkleman has had an extensive radio career.

She hosted a weekly arts show on BBC Radio 2 from 2008 to 2010 and presented Claudia on Sunday on the same station from 2016 to 2020.

In 2020, she took over Graham Norton’s Saturday mid-morning slot on BBC Radio 2.

In December 2023, Winkleman announced that she would leave her BBC Radio 2 show in March 2024.

Winkleman has also been involved in various charitable efforts over the years.

In 2007, she answered phones at the BT Tower for the Disasters Emergency Committee and helped relaunch The National Missing Persons Campaign.

She supported a Christmas campaign by the charity Refuge against domestic violence in the same year.

Additionally, in 2008, she appeared in Heat magazine without makeup to stand against excessive airbrushing.

Winkleman has also presented BBC’s Comic Relief in 2011, showcasing her commitment to charitable causes.

Awards and accolades

Winkleman has received several awards and nominations throughout her career.

In 2023, she won a BAFTA TV Award for Entertainment Performance for her work on The Traitors.

She has been nominated three times for the British Academy Television Award for Best Entertainment Performance for her role on Strictly Come Dancing, with nominations in 2021 and 2017.

Additionally, she won the Presenter of the Year award in 2015 alongside her Strictly co-host Tess Daly.

Winkleman has also been recognized for her contributions to charity events like Comic Relief.

Personal life

Winkleman is married to film producer Kris Thykier, with whom she tied the knot in June 2000.

The couple has three children: Jake, born on March 17, 2003; Matilda, born on June 5, 2006; and Arthur, born on July 6, 2011.

Winkleman and Thykier maintain a relatively private family life, often avoiding sharing details about their children in public.

Their relationship is characterized by mutual respect and humor, which Winkleman credits as a key factor in their enduring marriage.