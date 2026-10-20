Cleaner, 21, dies after falling from 17th floor of Nairobi apartment

A 21-year-old casual worker has died after allegedly falling from the 17th floor of Hillview Apartment and Hotels along Donyo Sabuk Road in Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as James Lazarus Bahati, worked as a cleaner at the premises. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, October 19, 2026, at around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the site assistant manager reported the incident, prompting National Police Service officers to visit the scene.

Preliminary information indicated that Bahati had been assigned duties on the 17th floor when he allegedly slipped and fell.

He was rushed to Jalaram Hospital in Westlands, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers who visited the hospital reported that the deceased had visible injuries around his hips, with blood coming from his mouth and ears.

Crime Scene Investigation personnel from Nairobi Regional Headquarters processed and documented the scene.

The body was subsequently transferred to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall.

And a construction worker has died after being electrocuted while attempting to rescue a colleague who had suffered an electric shock at a building site in Joyland area, Sichirai Sub-location, East Butsotso, Kakamega County.

The deceased, identified as James Machio Chite, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Another worker, sustained serious electrical burns in the incident and was admitted to St. Paul Hospital, where he was receiving treatment in serious condition.

Preliminary findings indicated that the two men were working alongside other workers at a storey building under construction when Musindi suffered an electric shock.

Chite reportedly responded to a distress call and attempted to rescue his colleague but was also electrocuted in the process.

Both workers were rushed to hospital, where Chite later died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased reportedly sustained burns to his head, an open wound on the right side of his abdomen and an injury to his heel.

The other worker suffered burns to his head and remained admitted at St. Paul Hospital.

Police officers processed and documented the scene before Chite’s body was moved to Kakamega County General Hospital mortuary, pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the electrocution incident.