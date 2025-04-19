Cocaine valued at Sh1.6 million bust in woman’s private parts in Moyale

A multi-agency team nabbed 45-year-old Caroline Thiunguri Kabonyi, a suspected drug peddler with a knack for hiding her illicit goods in the most private of places at the Odda roadblock in Moyale.

The bust went down when Caroline, a passenger in a Marsabit-bound Toyota Probox, decided to play hardball during a routine search.

While her fellow passengers complied with the officers’ checks, Caroline threw a tantrum, refusing to be searched.

Her defiance raised red flags, and Moyale detectives swooped in, escorting her to Moyale Sub-County Referral Hospital for a closer look.

With the help of medical professionals, authorities discovered she was concealing eight pellets of cocaine, weighing 414 grams, hidden in her private parts.

The seized cocaine, with an estimated street value of Sh1,656,000, is now safely locked as exhibit, police said.

This is the latest seizure of narcotics on the route.

Earlier on, a multi-agency team deployed to crack down drug traffickers operating from the Northern Frontier District to the Capital have nabbed a suspected trafficker, Jane Njeri Muigai, in whose possession was discovered 294 grams of cocaine concealed in her private part.

The arrest followed the interception of a Nairobi-bound bus from Moyale, at a roadblock manned by the team.

Exhibiting behaviour signaling to “the guilty ones are always afraid”, female law enforcers isolated the 28-year-old for a thorough search, thereby confirming their suspicion.

The suspect was booked at Moyale police cells, as anti-narcotics officers take up the matter to instigate legal processes.

Teams have mounted operations on the route following reports huge amounts of the narcotics are at the border area with Ethiopia waiting to be trafficked to Nairobi and other urban areas.