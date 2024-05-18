Colin Farrell, the Irish actor, boasts a net worth of $80 million. Farrell’s breakout role in 2000’s “Tigerland” catapulted him to fame, earning critical acclaim and establishing him as a rising star in Hollywood. Since then, he has starred in numerous high-profile films such as “Minority Report,” “Phone Booth,” and “Daredevil.”

Farrell’s career has been marked by a series of award-winning performances. He won a Golden Globe Award for his role in “In Bruges” and received praise for his work in “The Lobster,” “The Beguiled,” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” His versatility extends to television, where he starred in the second season of HBO’s “True Detective,” and to voice acting in animated films like “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “Epic.”

Colin Farrell Net Worth $80 Million Date of Birth May 31, 1976 Place of Birth Castleknock, Dublin Nationality American Profession Actor, Film Producer

Early Life

Colin Farrell was born on May 31, 1976, in Castleknock, Dublin. His parents, Rita and Eamon Farrell, raised him alongside his older brother, Eamon Jr., and two sisters, Claudine and Catherine. His father, Eamon, was a professional footballer and ran a health food shop.

Farrell attended St. Brigid’s National School, Castleknock College, and Gormanston College. His passion for acting developed early, leading him to the Gaiety School of Acting, which he left upon landing a role in the BBC drama “Ballykissangel.”

Colin Farrell Career

Farrell’s acting career began with his debut in “Ballykissangel” and continued with his film debut in “The War Zone.” His American film debut came with “Ordinary Decent Criminal.” Despite initial challenges, his roles in “Phone Booth,” “The Recruit,” and “S.W.A.T.” garnered critical acclaim and commercial success.

His role opposite Tom Cruise in “Minority Report” and as the villain Bullseye in “Daredevil” further cemented his status in Hollywood. In 2003, Farrell starred in the Irish dark comedy “Intermission,” which became a cult classic and the highest-grossing Irish independent film for three years.

Farrell’s performance in “In Bruges” in 2008 was a turning point, earning him a Golden Globe Award. His subsequent roles in “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus,” “Triage,” and “Ondine” showcased his range and commitment to diverse characters.

Farrell continued to balance blockbuster films with independent projects, starring in “Horrible Bosses,” the “Total Recall” remake, and “The Lobster,” which received critical acclaim. His role in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” further demonstrated his versatility.

Personal Life

Farrell’s personal life has often made headlines. He dated actress and singer Amelia Warner from 2000 to 2001 and had a son, James, with model Kim Bordenave in 2003. James was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. Farrell also has a son, Henry, with Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś.

Farrell has faced challenges, including a stint in rehab for drug and painkiller addiction in 2005 and a lawsuit in 2006 over a leaked sex tape with ex-girlfriend Nicole Narain. Despite these issues, he has remained a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Real Estate

In 2006, Farrell purchased a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for $4.3 million. He sold this property in March 2023 for $5.3 million and concurrently bought another Los Feliz mansion for $5.9 million, demonstrating his savvy in real estate investments.

Colin Farrell Net Worth

