Common, an American musician, actor, and author, has a net worth of $45 million. Beginning his career in the early 1990s under the stage name Common Sense, he quickly gained recognition for his unique style and lyrical depth. His debut album, “Can I Borrow a Dollar?” (1992), introduced him to the hip-hop community, but it was his follow-up albums like “Resurrection” (1994) and “Like Water for Chocolate” (2000) that solidified his status in the industry.

Common Net Worth $45 Million Date of Birth Mar 13, 1972 Place of Birth South Side, Chicago Nationality American Profession Actor, Rapper, Author, Model, Poet, Musician, Writer, Voice Actor

Music Career

Common’s music often addresses themes of love, spirituality, and social justice, setting him apart from many mainstream artists. His 2005 album “Be” was critically acclaimed and earned several Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Album. He won his first Grammy in 2003 for Best R&B Song for “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)” and later won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Southside.”

Common released 11 studio albums between 1992 and 2017, earning two BET Awards, two Grammys, and eleven Grammy nominations. His collaborations with artists like Kanye West have been particularly noteworthy, with West producing much of Common’s critically acclaimed album “Be.”

Acting

In addition to his music career, Common has made significant strides in acting. He transitioned to the screen with roles in films like “Smokin’ Aces” (2006), “American Gangster” (2007), and “Selma” (2014), where he portrayed Civil Rights leader James Bevel. His role in “Selma” was critically acclaimed and led to him co-writing and performing the song “Glory” with John Legend, for which they won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2015.

Also Read: Colin Farrell Net Worth

Common’s acting credits also include “Run All Night,” “Suicide Squad,” “Happy Feet Two,” “New Year’s Eve,” “The Odd Life of Timothy Green,” “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” and “Now You See Me.” He starred in the AMC series “Hell on Wheels” and appeared alongside Keanu Reeves in “John Wick: Chapter 2” in 2017. In 2015, Common signed a two-year deal with HBO to start his own film production company, Freedom Road Productions.

Early Life

Born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr. in Chicago, Illinois, on March 13, 1972, Common was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his father, an ABA basketball player turned youth counselor. He attended Florida A&M University for two years, where he studied business administration before dropping out to pursue his music career.

Personal Life and Activism

Common has been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Serena Williams and Tiffany Haddish. He is a supporter of animal rights and PETA, and has promoted vegetarianism. He founded the Common Ground Foundation, a non-profit aimed at empowering underprivileged youth. The foundation focuses on leadership development, educational development, creative expression, and a book club.

Common’s activism extends to social justice issues. In 2017, he performed at several California state prisons, which inspired him to create Imagine Justice, a non-profit dedicated to addressing mental health, wellness, and civic engagement. He has also performed at rallies, including the March for Our Lives anti-gun rally in Washington D.C. in 2018. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Common launched the #WeMatterToo campaign to highlight the pandemic’s impact on incarcerated individuals.

Real Estate

Common has also made notable investments in real estate. While specific details about his property holdings are not widely publicized, his net worth reflects a combination of his successful career in music, acting, and various entrepreneurial ventures.

Common Net Worth

Common net worth is $45 million.