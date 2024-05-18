Condoleezza Rice Net Worth

Condoleezza Rice, an American politician, civil servant, professor, and diplomat, has a net worth of $12 million. She served as the United States National Security Advisor from 2001 to 2005 and as Secretary of State from 2005 to 2009 under President George W. Bush, becoming the first African-American woman to hold both positions. After her tenure in public service, Rice returned to academia, joining Stanford University, where she later became the director of the Hoover Institution.

Condoleezza Rice Salary

Condoleezza Rice’s income comes from multiple sources. At Stanford University, she earns a salary of $305,000. She also serves on various corporate boards, enhancing her earnings significantly. In 2019, she earned $405,000 for serving on the board of Dropbox, with $105,000 as base salary and $300,000 in equity. Rice owns at least $4 million in Dropbox stock and has sold about $1 million worth since joining the board. Additionally, she earns $200,000 to $300,000 annually from her position on the board of CS.ai.

Early Life

Condoleezza Rice was born in 1954 in Birmingham, Alabama, to John, a minister and dean of students, and Angelena, a high school teacher. Raised in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood and later on the campus of Tuscaloosa’s Stillman College, she moved to Denver, Colorado, in 1967.

Rice graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, an all-girls Catholic school, at the age of 16 and then attended the University of Denver, earning a BA in political science by age 19. She obtained her MA from the University of Notre Dame in 1975 and started her career in the State Department as an intern during the Carter administration. In 1981, she earned her Ph.D. in political science from the University of Denver and began her affiliation with Stanford University as a fellow in the Arms Control and Disarmament Program.

Academic Career

Rice was an assistant professor of political science at Stanford from 1981 to 1987 and an associate professor from 1987 to 1993. Her expertise on the Soviet Union attracted the attention of Brent Scowcroft, a former National Security Advisor, who brought her into the National Security Council under President George H.W. Bush. Rice served as the director of Soviet and East European Affairs from 1989 to 1991, contributing to policies that promoted German reunification. In 1993, she became the first woman and first African-American provost of Stanford University.

National Security Advisor and Secretary of State

Rice became the National Security Advisor in 2000 under George W. Bush, marking the first time a woman held this position. She was deeply involved in discussions on terrorism prior to and following the 9/11 attacks and played a significant role in the decision to invade Iraq in 2003. In 2004, Bush nominated her as Secretary of State, succeeding Colin Powell. During her tenure, Rice advocated for democratic expansion in the Middle East and attempted to address nuclear threats from Iran and North Korea, traveling extensively and setting a record for the most miles logged by a Secretary of State.

Political Views

Rice initially identified as a Democrat but switched to the Republican Party in 1982 due to her disagreement with President Carter’s foreign policy. Under Bush, she held liberal views on abortion but maintained conservative positions on LGBTQ rights, gun control, and environmental issues. She opposed same-sex marriage.

Private Sector and Post-Bush Career

Rice has been on the boards of numerous corporations, including the Carnegie Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Hewlett Packard, Transamerica Corporation, and Dropbox. In 1992, she founded the Center for New Generation, an after-school program aimed at increasing high school graduation rates. Post-Bush, she returned to Stanford as a political science professor and later became the director of the Hoover Institution. In 2012, Rice became one of the first two women admitted to the Augusta National Golf Club and was chosen as a member of the inaugural College Football Playoff selection committee in 2013.

Music

A classically trained pianist since age three, Rice performed with the Denver Symphony at 15 and continued to play regularly, including at diplomatic events and benefit concerts. She has performed with renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma and at the National Medal of Arts Awards.

Personal Life

Rice has never married and has no children. She was briefly engaged to NFL player Rick Upchurch in the 1970s but ended the relationship.

Real Estate

Rice’s real estate ventures include the purchase of a home in Palo Alto, California, in 1998 for $500,000, which she sold in 2017 for $2.3 million. She also owned another Palo Alto home from 2008 to 2018, purchasing it for $1.375 million and selling it for $1.96 million to Stanford University.

