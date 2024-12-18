College Student Succumbs to Injuries After Assault in Thika Town

A college student died in hospital after he was assaulted by a suspect in an altercation Runda, Thika, Kiambu County.

Police said Alvin Kirimi, 23 who was a student at Imperial College was assaulted on December 15 by a suspect known to him.

He was taken to St. Matia Mulumba Hospital by good Samaritans where he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

The body was preserved at the same hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

The suspect behind the same murder is at large and efforts to trace him are ongoing, police said.

Elsewhere in Mwamosioma village, Kisii County, a 21-year-old man killed his mother in a domestic fight.

Police visited the scene of the murder and found the body of Rose Nyakerario Gesengi, 45 lying on bed with bruises on the head, neck and arms.

It was also established that the deceased and the suspect disagreed on unknown issues before the suspect descended on her with a rungu hitting her several times.

The suspect was arrested and placed in custody while the murder weapon (rungu) was recovered and kept as an exhibit.

The body was moved to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue awaiting an autopsy, police said.

And a gang raided a coffee factory in Meru and killed a night guard before escaping with 59 bags of the product valued at Sh2 million.

Police said the gang raided Gaciege Coffee Factory and held two guards on duty before killing one of them in the Monday morning drams.

According to police, the gang was armed with crude weapons and had arrived aboard a lorry that they used to ferry the product out of the factory stores.

Police said the gang stormed the coffee factory through the back entrance and found a night guard while praying and ordered him to stop.

He screamed for help to alert his colleague identified as Patrick Bundi without knowing he was under the captivity of the gang.

Bundi who was manning the alarm system was later clobbered to death.

They were both assaulted and tied on both hands and legs and were bungled into the factory store.

The assailants went ahead and loaded 59 coffee bags containing 2.9 tons of coffee approximately valued at Sh2 million into an awaiting lorry and escaped.

The injured guard was rescued by members of the public, who were passing by after they heard him screaming at around 8 am and rushed him to Meru Level Five Hospital while complaining of neck and chest pain.

The body was removed to Meru County Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy.