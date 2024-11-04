Combative Kisii Executive Resigns Citing Long Frosty Tie with Governor Arati 

Combative Kisii County Administration Executive Alfred Ndemo called it quits Monday.

Dr Ndemo, a victim of a botched impeachment by the County Assembly, tendered his resignation citing frosty relationship with his boss Governor Simba Arati.

He spoke of a deliberate scheme by Arati to refuse to improve the working environment making it ‘untenable’ for him thus the option to check out.

“You have deliberated refused to address my grievances despite my efforts in reaching out to you.”

“Working with you has proved frustrating, demeaning, humiliating, untenable and impossible,” Dr Ndemo stated in the resignation letter.

Ndemo had at one time ditched Kenya National Congress candidate for Kisii Governor governorship race 2022.

He also accused Arati of mismanaging the devolved unit.

“To exonerate myself from your maladminstration, i have on 4th,November 2024 resigned as a County Executive Committee Member (CECM) immediately.

Arati denies the claims.