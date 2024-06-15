Comedian Fred Omondi is Dead

Comedian Fred Omondi has died.

Fred is the younger brother to Eric Omondi, also a comedian and recently turned activist.

Reports indicate that the deceased passed away at Mama Lucy Hospital, Nairobi, following a road accident on Friday evening. Police said the accident happened after a boda boda carrying Omondi was involved in an accident.

The motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus forcing the rider and his pillion passenger to land on the tarmac.

Omondi was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where he was pronounced dead while being attended to, a police officer said.

A witness said he died on the spot.

Omondi, the younger brother of celebrated comedian and activist Eric Omondi, carved out a niche for himself in the comedy world.

He was a popular events emcee and a former member of the renowned Churchill Show.

In a past interview, Fred revealed that it was his older brother Eric Omondi motivated him to pursue a career in comedy.

Fred Omondi had planned to spend his weekend in Meru, as he shared on his Instagram stories earlier. His sudden demise has left fans and fellow comedians in shock and sorrow.

Terence Creative, mourning the loss of Fred, described him as a brother with whom he had shared the stage numerous times and who had significantly contributed to his career growth.

“He was more than a colleague; he was family,” Terence stated.

Politician Millicent Omanga, expressed her condolences on X, stating, “The creative industry has lost a gem. Fred Omondi brightened our living rooms with his addictive comedy renditions. That he has tragically lost his life in a road accident is heart-rending. I commiserate with his family, friends, and his fans. May his soul find perfect peace.”