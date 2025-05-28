Community policing gang on the run after murder of man in Kisii County

A group of community policing gang is on the run over the murder of a 48-year-old man in a village in Kisii County.

The incident happened in Kisii’s Nyatieko village where one Justus Omoni, 48 was found dead after suspected murder by a group of community policing gang.

The gang had intervened in a domestic quarrel between Omoni and his wife over an erected structure in their compound.

It was then the gang was called to settle the matter and resorted to assaulting Omoni.

According to police, they tied and beat him before abandoning him unconscious in a nearby school compound. His family picked him from the scene and brought him to the house where he died.

Police said they were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary. A hunt on the group behind the incident is ongoing, police said of the May 27 incident.

Cases of mob lynching in the region are high amid a campaign to address the menace. Police term mob lynching a criminal offence and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.

Elsewhere in Yala, Siaya County, police are investigating two murder incidents involving teenage girls.

The first incident happened in Mintine village where the body of a girl aged 18 was found half naked in a bush few meters from a road on May 26.

The woman was identified as Angel Atieno who was a form four student at Sagam Day Secondary. She had gone to sleep the previous night but when other siblings went to check on her they found her missing.

It was hours later that the body was found at the scene. The body had visible injuries in the head and left chin. She was also five months pregnant.

Police said they are investigating a murder and no arrest has been made. In the same area, a teenage girl was found dead after suspected murder.

The incident happened in Silula village within Bar-Sauri area. The body of the 17-year-old girl who was a form three student at Yala Township Mixed Day was found half stripped in school uniform on a footpath after the murder.

The girl had on Monday left for school in the morning before her body was discovered. The assailant used a pair socks to silence her. The socks were found stuffed in her mouth, which was meant to stop her from screaming for help.

She is believed to have been assaulted, police said. Police said the body had visible injuries to the head caused by a blunt object. The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.