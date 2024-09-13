Comoros president injured in knife attack

Comoros President Azali Assoumani was wounded in a knife attack, the authorities say.

“Thank God, his life is not in danger,” said a government spokeswoman.

He was stabbed while attending a religious leader’s funeral near the capital Moroni but was only “slightly injured” and has since returned home, spokeswoman Fatima Ahamada told the Reuters news agency.

She added that the attacker had been arrested.

The motive for the stabbing is not yet clear.

The knifeman’s identity has not been publicly confirmed but multiple reports suggest he is a young military officer.

Witnesses told the AFP agency they saw the man in the room, dressed in a robe, where well-wishers were paying their respects to the deceased.

They say the attacker injured the president’s hand in the stabbing, before being stopped by one of the mourners.

President Azali first came to power in a military coup in 1999.

After a decade out of office, he won a disputed election in 2016 and was re-elected last January.

The vote was marred by allegations of ballot stuffing and was followed by two days of deadly protests.

Mr Azali has been accused of growing authoritarianism.

He served as president of the African Union between 2023 and 2024.

