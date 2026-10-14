Congolese gold scam suspect arrested at JKIA over fake Kenyan passport

A Congolese national facing charges in a gold scam case was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) over the use of a Kenyan passport bearing a different identity.

The suspect, identified as Assani Elolo Ronaldo, was intercepted by immigration officers on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, while attempting to travel to Entebbe, Uganda, using Kenyan Passport issued in the name of Ronald Omondi Owuor.

According to investigators, a team was dispatched to JKIA to take custody of the suspect after information about his arrest was received.

Ronaldo is an accused person in a gold scam case pending before the Kibera Law Courts under Criminal Case No. 141/289/2023.

Court records indicate that he repeatedly failed to attend previous proceedings, with his defence counsel presenting medical reports to explain his absence.

In December 2025, the court tightened his bond terms and directed him to deposit his Congolese passport, in court.

The court also ordered the Directorate of Immigration to impose travel restrictions against him.

Following his arrest, investigators sought the suspect’s travel history under both his Congolese and Kenyan passports, documents used to apply for the Kenyan passport, and biometric verification of his fingerprints.

On Wednesday, October 14, Ronaldo was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts and charged with three offences in a separate case.

The charges were making a document without authority, contrary to Section 357(a) of the Penal Code, uttering a false document, contrary to Section 353 and giving false information to a person employed in the public service, contrary to Section 129(a), as read with Section 36 of the Penal Code.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday, October 15, for the defence to make an application on bond and bail terms.

He was remanded at Industrial Area Prison pending the hearing of the application.

In a further development, investigators said the Directorate of Immigration had confirmed that the biometric verification results matched.

A review of the records established that the Kenyan passport was issued on November 16, 2017.

However, the corresponding application form indicated that it had been sought as a replacement for a lost passport.

Investigators said the discrepancy had raised questions about the circumstances under which the travel document was issued, adding that further investigations would be conducted.

The case bears similarities to another investigation involving a Nigerian national, Temple Tochukwu, who obtained a Kenyan national identity card in the name of Joseph Temple Obare.

Tochukwu was charged before the Milimani Law Courts under Criminal Case No. 147/179/2026.

According to investigators, he was released on bond but has since failed to attend court, prompting the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

The investigations into the two cases raise questions about the processes used to obtain Kenyan identity and travel documents and the measures in place to prevent their alleged misuse by foreign nationals.

Both suspects remain subject to the relevant court processes, and the allegations must be determined by the courts.

Such cases of forgery of the documents have been on the rise amid efforts by authorities to address them.