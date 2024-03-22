Conor McGregor Siblings: A Look at Erin and Aoife

Conor McGregor, born Conor Anthony McGregor on July 14, 1988, in Dublin, Ireland, is a prominent Irish professional mixed martial artist and professional boxer.

He has achieved significant success in the UFC, holding championships in both the Featherweight and Lightweight divisions simultaneously.

Known for his striking skills and knockout power, Conor has a record of 22 wins and 6 losses in mixed martial arts.

Outside the octagon, he has ventured into acting and is recognized as the highest-paid debutant actor in Hollywood’s history.

Conor’s career has been marked by controversies due to his behavior, but he remains a major draw in combat sports, headlining record-breaking pay-per-view events.

Additionally, he briefly retired in 2019 but returned to the UFC with a notable victory over Donald Cerrone in 2020.

Conor has two sisters, Erin and Aoife McGregor.

Erin, the eldest, is known for her work as a hairdresser, fitness model and professional bodybuilder.

She has also participated in Dancing With The Stars and is married to Terry Kavanagh, with whom she has two children.

Erin is credited with creating Conor’s distinctive hairstyles.

On the other hand, Aoife works with a mini digger hiring company in Dublin and prefers to stay out of the limelight despite having a strong presence on social media.

She got married to Mark Elliott on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

Parents

Conor’s father, Tony McGregor, worked as a taxi driver for over 25 years before retiring.

He also pursued a course to become a celebrant and has been actively involved in supporting his son’s career.

Tony met his wife, Margaret McGregor, at the age of 16, and they saved up to buy a house in Crumlin.

Margaret’s profession is not extensively documented, but Conor has expressed deep appreciation for her role in his life.

The McGregor family, including Conor’s parents, siblings, and fiancee, play a crucial role in his personal and professional life, often seen supporting him at fights and actively involved in his career.

Career

Conor’s career is a remarkable journey from a plumber to a global sports icon.

He transitioned from plumbing to professional mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2008, debuting at Cage of Truth 2 in 2008.

Conor’s UFC career took off after attending UFC 93 in 2009, inspiring him to pursue a career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

His success in the UFC includes holding championships in the Featherweight and Lightweight divisions simultaneously, a rare feat in the sport.

Known for his striking precision and knockout power, Conor has secured victories through knockouts or technical knockouts in MMA.

Outside the octagon, he ventured into acting, becoming the highest-paid debutant actor in Hollywood’s history.

Despite controversies surrounding his behavior, Conor remains a significant draw in combat sports, headlining record-breaking pay-per-view events and achieving global fame.

His career highlights include his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, which garnered 2.4 million pay-per-view buys, and his professional boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., which drew over 5.3 million buys in the US and UK.

Connor’s influence extends beyond sports, credited with popularizing MMA worldwide and being ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2021.