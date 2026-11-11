Construction worker dies after falling from fourth floor of house in Nairobi

A 38-year-old construction worker has died after falling from the fourth floor of a building at a construction site in Kamatuto area, Njiru, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Gabriel Odongo Bwire, reportedly fell from the fourth floor to the ground on Monday, November 9, 2026, while working at the site.

Bwire was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for emergency medical attention but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

His body was preserved at the hospital’s mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Police are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal workplace accident.

Meanwhile, more than 30 families were left homeless after heavy rains and strong winds destroyed at least 17 manyattas in Elhade, Dukana Sub-County, Marsabit County.

The incident occurred on Monday, November 9, at around 4pm when the area experienced a heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds, causing extensive destruction.

Police said the affected manyattas were completely blown away, while household properties of unknown value were destroyed.

No casualties were reported.

Following the incident, residents were cautioned to remain vigilant during the ongoing heavy rainfall season and advised to move to safer locations on higher ground to avoid further risks.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man died at his home in Sigongo Village, Tiriki East, Vihiga County, hours after reportedly being assaulted by a man known to him.

Vinai Amokola allegedly returned home at around 8pm on Sunday, November 8, complaining that he had been assaulted by a man identified as Brayo.

His wife woke up at around 6am and found her husband still in bed but unable to speak.

She reportedly returned to check on him at around 10am, only to find that he had died.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body lying on a mattress on the floor.

A physical examination revealed bruises on the deceased’s right groin, upper thigh, elbow and forehead.

The scene was processed before the body was moved to Jumuia Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.