    What Was Coolio’s Net Worth When He Died?

    Coolio net worth

    Coolio, the Grammy-winning American rapper and actor, left an indelible mark on the 1990s pop culture scene. At the time of his passing on September 28, 2022, at the age of 59, Coolio had accumulated a net worth of $1.5 million. His journey from Compton, California, to global stardom is a compelling narrative of talent, perseverance, and the challenges that accompany fame.

    Coolio Net Worth $1.5 Million
    Date of Birth August 1, 1963
    Place of Birth Compton
    Nationality American
    Died Sep 28, 2022
    Profession Actor, Musician, Record producer, Rapper, Voice Actor, Screenwriter

    Early Life

    Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. on August 1, 1963, Coolio faced adversity early in life. His parents’ divorce when he was 11 led him to join a gang called the Baby Crips, bringing weapons to school as a teenager.

    Coolio Net Worth

    Despite a period of incarceration at 17, Coolio’s love for hip-hop began to flourish. He attended Compton Community College and immersed himself in the local hip-hop scene, earning recognition on Los Angeles radio station KDAY. Overcoming drug addiction, he pursued his rap career while working various jobs, including as a firefighter and airport security personnel.

    Coolio Career

    Coolio’s breakthrough came in 1994 with his debut single, “Fantastic Voyage,” followed by the chart-topping success of “Gangsta’s Paradise” in 1995. This Grammy-winning hit became one of the best-selling singles of the year, solidifying Coolio’s status as a rap icon. He released a total of eight studio albums during his career, with notable singles like “Too Hot” and “C U When U Get There,” collectively selling over 70 million records.

    Coolio Movies

    Coolio extended his talents beyond the realm of music, venturing into acting and culinary arts. He appeared in various films and television series, including “Batman & Robin,” “Space: Above and Beyond,” and “Kenan and Kel.”

    In 2009, he showcased his culinary skills by releasing a cookbook titled “Cookin’ with Coolio: 5 Star Meals at a 1 Star Price.”

    Personal Life

    Coolio’s personal life was marked by challenges, including a tumultuous marriage, multiple legal incidents, and battles with addiction. Despite these obstacles, Coolio continued to contribute to the entertainment industry, showcasing resilience and determination.

    Legacy

    In 2023, it was announced that a posthumous Coolio album titled “Long Live Coolio” would be released, featuring the new single “Tag, You It.” The announcement serves as a testament to the lasting impact Coolio had on the music industry.

    Coolio Net Worth

    Coolio Cause of Death

    Coolio’s untimely death in September 2022 shocked fans worldwide. An investigation revealed that he died from an overdose of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. With no will at the time of his passing, Coolio’s estimated $300,000 estate was inherited by his seven children.

    Coolio Awards

    Coolio’s contributions earned him six Grammy nominations, with a win for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996 for “Gangsta’s Paradise.” He also received accolades such as an American Music Award and multiple MTV Video Music Awards, solidifying his place in the rap and hip-hop hall of fame.

    Coolio Net Worth

    Coolio net worth was $1.5 when he died. It was primarily attributed to his success in entertainment industry as a musician and actor.

     

