Cop Arrested After Shooting Unarmed Civilian in Nairobi During Protests

A police officer has been arrested following a widely circulated video showing him shooting an unarmed civilian during protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District earlier today.

The incident has sparked public outcry and prompted immediate action from the National Police Service (NPS).

According to a press statement issued by the Office of the Inspector General Douglas Kanja, the officer, who used an anti-riot shotgun, shot a civilian who was unarmed and not posing any visible threat.

The victim who has been identified as Eli Joshua, was rushed to hospital and is currently receiving medical attention.

Kanja has ordered the immediate arrest and arraignment of the officer involved, confirming that disciplinary and legal processes are underway.

The police have also raised concern over groups of individuals allegedly armed with crude weapons who were part of the demonstrations.

The NPS warned that while they do not condone unlawful violence, the response by law enforcement must remain within the confines of the law.

“The Service takes great exception and does not condone such unlawful groupings,” the statement read.

“Such individuals will be handled firmly, according to the law.”

Investigations have been launched to identify those involved in criminal activities during the protest, even as civil society groups call for an impartial and transparent probe into the conduct of police officers during demonstrations.