Cop, Civilian Robbed of Cash and Valuables in Nakuru

Police are investigating an incident in which a police officer returning to work in Nakuru was attacked and robbed of cash and other valuables.

According to police, the constable of police attached to a police station in Busia County reported he was waiting to board a matatu to his work-station when the incident happened on Tuesday morning

He told police a Noah saloon car black in color with four unknown occupants stopped and purported to offer transport service.

He said he was at a bus stage in Nakuru city waiting for a matatu enroute Busia when the incident happened.

The cop and the driver negotiated and agreed to pay Sh700 allowing him to board where he found four other occupants.

They drove off towards Eldoret general direction and while within Nakuru town again, they picked up one other passenger who was to alight at the Sobea area.

The cop said the driver drove off but did not stop at Sobea as agreed and upon reaching Twins Bridge in Sarambei sub-location within Mau Summit location, the four occupants drew pangas and rungus and ordered the duo to lie down in the vehicle and ordered them to surrender all valuables in their possession.

During the incident, they robbed the police officer of Sh13,000 from his sacco mobile phone accounts and a mobile phone Samsung A03 Cora.

The group also robbed the other passenger of Sh4,900 and a mobile phone.

The police officer was slightly injured on the head after being hit with a rungu after he tried to resist.

They were then ordered to alight from the vehicle and the assailants sped off towards Eldoret general direction.

A team of detectives is investigating the incident. Such incidents are common on the route and most attackers use private cars.

Police warn against riding in such unmarked cars and encourage travelers to use official passenger service vehicles.

Police say they receive up to three such cases weekly.