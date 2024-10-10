Tragedy as Cop Collapses and Dies at Utawala Home 

A female police officer died after collapsing at her rented house in Utawala area, Machakos County.

Police Constable Pauline Adenyoh was stationed at Muungano Police Station in Utawala area.

Her husband reported the incident on Tuesday, October 8, at 10:00 pm after his wife had a seizure attack that turned fatal.

She was rushed to Reale Hospital in Utawala for medical treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The body was transferred to Chiromo Funeral Home for preservation pending post-mortem examination.

This is the latest incident to affect a police officer in a series that are worrying.

Some die through suicide and others out of sickness.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit will, among other things, evaluate, design and lead an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse.

At least three suicide cases involving police officers are recorded every month.

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.