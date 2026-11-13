Cop denies killing lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, detained for 7 days

A police Inspector, Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang was formally arraigned for the murder of lawyer Matthew Kyalo Mbobu.

Mbobu was shot dead along Magadi Road in Nairobi in September 2025.

Sang pleaded not guilty to the murder charge when he appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza at the Kibera High Court on November 12.

The court ordered he be detained at the Nairobi Remand Prison for seven days as investigations continue, with the case scheduled for mention on November 19, 2026.

Sang was arrested in Eldoret following an intelligence-led operation after being on the run for months.

Investigators had sought 14 days to detain him to complete inquiries into the murders of Mbobu and Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, record his statement, conduct searches and pursue possible recoveries.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had also indicated that it wanted Sang to undergo a mental assessment before plea-taking.

Sang is suspected of involvement in both killings of Mbobu and Dr Mutiso over a land succession matter.

Investigators have previously told the court that a firearm issued to him was linked through ballistic analysis to evidence recovered during the investigations.

His arraignment brings the number of suspects facing charges in connection with Mbobu’s murder to six.

The other accused are Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemei. They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The five are accused of planning Mbobu’s murder. The advocate was shot dead in traffic on September 9, 2025, while reportedly heading home from his office in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The case marks a second murder trial involving Rose Mulwa and her children, who are also facing charges in connection with the killing of Dr Mutiso.

During the court proceedings, defence lawyer Kepher Ojijo raised concerns over the prosecution’s handling of an affidavit ahead of the hearing, saying the defence had expected the document to be filed before the court session.

Prosecuting counsel Jalson Makori told the court that investigators were obtaining new information that the prosecution intended to include in the affidavit. He said the State was agreeable to the court’s direction to file written submissions.

“There is new information which we are getting and which we wanted to include in the affidavit. For that reason, we are okay with the direction that we do file written submissions,” Makori said.

Justice Kavedza directed the parties to return to court on November 19 for confirmation that the pre-bail report was available, with bail submissions scheduled for November 24 at 11am.

The murder of the lawyer and the psychiatrist has tainted the image of police. Police authorities maintain the murder incidents are isolated and they have mechanisms of dealing with such rogue officers.