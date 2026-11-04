Cop dies after being shot at Mararani security camp in Lamu

A police officer attached to an elite operations group died after sustaining a gunshot wound while returning to a security camp in Lamu East Sub-County, Lamu County.

The officer, identified as Police Constable Frederick Okelele Shikuku, was shot in the groin area, with the bullet passing through his upper right thigh.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday, November 2, 2026, at around 7pm as a patrol team attached to the Border Police Unit (BPU) at Mararani Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp returned from a patrol mission.

The team was approaching the camp when members initiated communication with sentries at the camp’s security checkpoints.

After receiving clearance to enter from colleagues inside the camp, a gunshot was suddenly heard, leaving Shikuku seriously injured.

His colleagues administered first aid to control the bleeding before evacuating him by road to Kiangwe and subsequently transporting him by boat towards Manda.

However, at approximately 1.30am on Tuesday, November 3, his condition deteriorated while the team was still sailing towards Manda Base Camp, and he succumbed to his injuries.

His body was subsequently airlifted to Nairobi and transferred to Chiromo Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are yet to be established.

The area is under a special operation aimed at addressing terror-related incidents.

It is believed the attackers were members of the al Shabaab terror group operating in the area.

Elsewhere, a police officer was found dead near Kinale Forest in Lari Sub-County, Kiambu County, in an incident that has prompted investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The officer, identified as police constable David Kamau Njoroge, was found lying dead approximately 800 metres from his workstation at the Kinale Operations and Maintenance Centre along the Rironi–Naivasha highway.

Police said Njoroge reported to work as usual at around 6am on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, but left his workstation at approximately 11.40am and did not return.

A search was subsequently launched, leading to the discovery of his body at the edge of Kinale Forest.

The officer had sustained two gunshot wounds, with an entry wound on the left side of his chest and an exit wound at the back. His assigned AK-47 rifle was found lying beside his body.

Police recovered the firearm with a magazine containing 25 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. One round had been removed from the chamber, while four spent cartridges were found approximately five metres from the body.

The rifle was taken for ballistic examination as detectives seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

The scene was processed by police before the body was moved to Uphome Funeral Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish whether the officer died by suicide or under other circumstances.