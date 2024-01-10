Cop in Nakuru Bar Shooting to be Charged with Murder After Two Succumbed

A cop who in December last year shot four people at Vegas Club, Nakuru County will be charged with murder.

Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday said it was satisfied with investigation conducted by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) into the incident.

According to the ODPP, evidence presented before it was enough to sustain a murder charge against constable Nicholas Musau.

Musau will on Wednesday be charged with two counts of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the penal code.

The cop fatally shot Ann Maina and Laura Kwasira and injured Benjamin Kote and Edwin Apungana.

He is said to have pulled his gun on the four in an argument over a Sh16,000 bill.

During the December 12, 2023, 2 am incident, the officer opened fire in the pub before fleeing.

Police said the officer was arrested and locked up at Kaptembwa police station hours later.