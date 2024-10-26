Cop on Leave Arrested While Performing Traffic Duties in Nairobi

There was drama along Bunyala Road in Nairobi when a senior policeman on leave was arrested while controlling traffic flow.

The inspector of police is attached to Mavindini Police Station in Kathonzweni sub-county within Makueni County as a deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS).

He had been on leave for five days from October 18, 2024. Still, he was arrested on October 23 2024 while performing traffic duties at Bunyala roundabout in Makadara Sub-county within Nairobi County by police officers from Industrial Area police station while in full Persian blue uniform.

He was also armed with a communication gadget belonging Tourist Police Unit. Other police officers at the station said they were shocked to see the inspector on the road whereas he was not at an earlier parade conducted at the station.

This raised their eyebrows and called for reinforcements who arrested him. He told his colleagues he was hungry hence his moves.

He was later collected by senior officers from Kathonzweni and escorted to Makueni County police headquarters, where he was placed in cells at Makueni police station awaiting disciplinary action.

Officials said the matter is being handled at high levels.