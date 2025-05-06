Cop on leave hacked to death outside his house in Kakamega

A police officer who was on leave was hacked to death outside his house in Matete, Kakamega County.

The motive behind Corporal Zebedeo Safari Mbakaya, 58 is yet to be established.

He was attached to Gilgil police station in Nakuru County and was on leave when he met his death.

His family reported Monday that they found Mbakaya’s body in a pool of blood minutes after he had been killed on May 5 at dawn.

His aged mother told police they heard a scream from outside the deceased’s house and when they went to establish the source of the same they found the body lying in a pool of blood.

He had three deep cuts on the head and the assailant was missing.

The body was picked up to a local mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police said they are investigating the murder and no arrest had been made so far.

Elsewhere in Ntarene, Meru County, the body of a 73-year-old man was found floating on a river after suspected drowning.

Police said they are yet to establish if the deceased George Kirimi drowned by accident in Nchige River.

Police officers arrived at the scene and determined that the deceased was last seen on May 2, 2025, at around 10 a.m.

His body was discovered two days later.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police want to establish how the incident happened.

In Mulot, Narok County, the body of a 25-year-old man who went missing for days was found floating in a dam in Rongena village.

Police said Evans Kibet Maiyo’s body was found floating in a dam that the family had constructed within their compound.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.