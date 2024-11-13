Cop Robbed of G3 Rifle in Embakasi  

A police officer was robbed of his G3 rifle with 20 bullets after he stepped out of his place of work at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi.

The constable of police was with a colleague and was manning the landing zone at the airport when the incident happened on Tuesday November 12 morning.

They were both armed at the time of the incident. It is believed the victim left the place of work and walked out of the compound where he was attacked and robbed of the rife.

He later reported he had lost the weapon prompting an operation in vain.

His colleagues said he does not drink.

He was arrested as a team of detectives embarked on efforts to trace the weapon.

Police fear it can be used in other crimes in the city or elsewhere.

Meanwhile, police had to shoot in the air to rescue a suspect who was being lynched by a mob in Cheptais, Bungoma County.

The suspect was accused of stealing beans from a woman in Chebinyinyi village in Chesikaki sub-location.

An alarm was raised alerting a mob that bayed for his blood.

The suspect ran for his dear life and locked himself in someone’s house after he had sensed danger.

Members of the public gathered outside the said house ready to subject the suspect to mob injustice, which forced police to discharge one round of ammunition to rescue him.

The suspect was rescued and 10 kilos of beans recovered at the scene.

Police discourage mob lynching and want suspects to be surrendered to authorities for processing.

And a man was found dead in his toilet in an incident in Kangemi, Nairobi.

George Mbugua Maina, 58 had developed breathing problems before he walked to his toilet where he sat and died.

His body was found on the toilet after the November 12 incident.