Cop Stoned and Injured in Clash with Demonstrators After Shooting of Robbery Suspect in Korogocho

A police officer was stoned and injured in the head as a group clashed with police in Korogocho slums, Nairobi.

The group was protesting the fatal shooting of a suspect in a robbery and stabbing incident. A suspect had on Tuesday been shot and killed in a robbery incident that turned tragic when he and an accomplice also stabbed and wounded two victims.

The victims were rushed to hospital and admitted in stable condition. Police reacted and killed one suspect as his accomplice managed to escape and recovered a homemade gun.

Come Wednesday, police said a group of about 100 stormed the local police station and started to pelt stones and other weapons there.

This prompted tension as more officers were called to repulse the rowdy youth. They were protesting the shooting of the suspect who they claimed was innocent.

They attacked the officers by pelting stones while chasing them towards the station. The anti-riot team was called and managed to disperse the goons and contain the situation.

One officer was hit in the head and back by a flying stone, police said adding he was treated and discharged from hospital in the area.

Also damaged were station roof iron sheets, station canteen, and one car. Police said they are now looking for the gang leaders behind the attack. The area has been experiencing a rise in violent crime.

Police want victims to always cooperate with the attackers for their own safety.

More officers have been sent to the sprawling slum to pursue the gang behind the attacks.