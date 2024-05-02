Cops Arrest Man for Defrauding Foreigner of Sh810 Million in Fake Gold Deal

DCI detectives have arrested a suspect believed to have duped a Georgian national of USD 6 million in a fake gold deal.

According to the detectives, Frederick Thuranira M’mburi was arrested on Wednesday night in Utawala by the Operations Support detectives.

In his house were about 23,600 notes (100 denominations) in fake US currency stuffed in two traveling bags and a steel box.

Detectives also seized fake gold nuggets in eight green canvas bags weighing approximately 10kg each.

The victim told investigators that they traded tonnes of gold bars with a Ghanaian partner through a letter of administration before the High Court of Justice in Ghana, thereafter spending USD 6,090,500 on movement of the consignment from Ghana to Kenya, documentation and storage services.

Preliminary investigations show that the foreigner was defrauded by a well-organized ring of scammers whose names and machinations are not new to court records, and that no such amounts of real or fake gold were ever transported to Kenya from Ghana.

“Further established is that scammers in countries believed to mine gold are conspiring with local and foreign accomplices stationed at Kenya’s capital (Nairobi) to fleece clueless merchants, it being a strategic transit route for the precious metal from most African countries to UAE and other countries,” said DCI.