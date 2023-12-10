Cops Hunt Gang Behind Attack on Two Meru Police Stations

A team of detectives was sent to Igembe, Meru County to investigate the violent attack by a mob on two police stations.

An AK47 rifle with 29 bullets was stolen during the raid by locals, police said amid a hunt on the attackers.

According to police, the mob also burnt property, destroyed chairs and freed suspects from a cell before leaving in the December 6 incident.

Police said a mob of about 500 had attended a funeral of a 16-year-old boy who had been murdered on November 19 in the area.

They were angry no action had been taken since the murder happened. Police say the probe into the incident is ongoing.

The mob then attacked Antubeiga police post, broke the armoury metal box and stole from therein one AK47 rifle serial loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62mm special.

Police said they also burnt exhibit store and the house of police officer where all personal items were destroyed.

The mob marched to Muringene police station and damaged the station power gadget back up, a communication gadget and other valuables at the report office.

Muringene police line houses, station office, chiefs office located within station had their window panes smashed and 10 office plastic chairs destroyed.

The mob proceeded to the cells and freed four suspects.

They include Gift Muthomi, a juvenile charged with the offences stealing, Emmanuel Mutia, a remandee who was held for the offence of stealing, Joshua Mutethia who was held for the offence of creating disturbance and Evans Mutethia who was in custody for assault.

Police on duty said they feared taking action on the violent mob because of the repercussions that would follow.

Police who talked on condition of anonymity said the locals are usually favoured in such incidents for political expedience.

“The CS for interior and the IG of police come from this area and if you take an action they will favour their people.”