Court Allows DPP to Withdraw Case Against Ex-Garissa Governor Ali Korane

A Nairobi court on Thursday allowed the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) application to withdraw a case against Former governor Ali Bunow Korane.

In its application, the prosecution told the court that it was satisfied that no public finances had been misappropriated adding that it had no desire to continue with the case against the the former county boss.

Magistrate Zipporah Gichana okayed the withdrawal after the DPP said they had established that all the projects earmarked to be financed by the funds subject to the court case had been delivered as intended.

Korane was in 2021 charged with misappropriation of Sh233,506,000 meant for a World Bank-funded project. The funds were allocated to the county as a conditional grant from Kenya Urban Support Programme.

The charges allegedly involve a conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime, misappropriation of public funds and willful failure to comply with the law relating to management of public funds.

The offences are said to have been committed between February 25 and September 30, 2019.

Four witnesses had testified since the hearing started in 2021.

