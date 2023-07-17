Court Allows Withdrawal of Second Graft Case Against Ex-PS Omollo

Court allows the withdrawal of a second graft case against former Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo as sought by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Senior principal magistrate Peter Ooko said it is in the interest of justice including that of the public, if the matter is discontinued at this juncture.

The magistrate said going by the evidence given so far, the case against Omollo would end up with an acquittal if the case is allowed to proceed to a conclusion.

Read: DPP Withdraws Graft Charges Against Ex-PS Lilian Omollo

Ooko added that this might in the end see the former Public Service and Youth Affairs PS might decide to sue for malicious prosecution at the expense of the exchequer.

“I, therefore, proceed and acquit her under section 87a of the CPC,” the magistrate ruled.

Ms Omollo had been charged with abuse of office and conspiracy to commit a felony, among others charged over an alleged loss of Sh468 million at the National Youth Service (NYS).

