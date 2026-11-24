The High Court rejected an application seeking to bar former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from serving as the leader of the National Economic Development Party (NEDP) as a legal dispute over his eligibility continues.

Justice Roselyne Aburili declined to issue conservatory orders sought by lawyer Nick Sanare, who wants Sonko restrained from holding or exercising any leadership position within the political party pending the determination of his petition.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned on February 3, 2027, for highlighting of submissions and further directions on the delivery of judgment.

The advocate and managing partner at Sanare & Associates Advocates, argued that Sonko is constitutionally barred from serving in the governing body of a political party following his impeachment and removal from public office.

In his petition, the lawyer wanted orders prohibiting Sonko from holding, assuming or exercising the functions of party leader or any other position within NEDP’s governing structures, regardless of the title assigned to the office.

He also asked the court to restrain the Registrar of Political Parties from registering, recognising, approving or gazetting Sonko as a founding member, official or officeholder of the party.

The petitioner further wanted the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) barred from accepting or acting on nomination certificates, party lists or other documents issued or signed by Sonko in his alleged capacity as an NEDP official.

Sanare maintained that Sonko’s removal from office disqualifies him from holding leadership positions within a political party under the Constitution and the Political Parties Act.

He relied on Article 75(3) of the Constitution, as well as Articles 99(2)(h) and 193(2)(g), alongside Sections 7(3)(d) and 13 of the Political Parties Act.

According to the petitioner, subsequent attempts by Sonko to review the Supreme Court decision upholding his removal were unsuccessful, with the final application dismissed on July 26, 2024.

Sanare also wanted the Registrar of Political Parties compelled to provide certified records relating to NEDP’s registration, including its founding members, governing body and proposed changes to party officials published in the Kenya Gazette in October 2026.

The petition alleged that Sonko has continued to perform leadership functions within NEDP, including presenting candidates for by-elections, making changes to party appointments, suspending party activities and conducting grassroots campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Election.