Court frees Manyatta MP Mukunji, others in terror case

The Anti-Terrorism Court in Kahawa Friday released Manyatta Member of Parliament Gitonga Mukunji, a journalist, and a boda boda rider from terror charges.

This is after dismissing an application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) seeking to extend their detention.

This was a victory for the MP and the other accused persons.

Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Koech ruled that the prosecution, through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), had failed to make its case.

The court noted that although the DCI initially filed a miscellaneous application to detain the three for 14 days from July 25, 2025 almost 60 days had passed without any charges being preferred against them.

Koech ordered that the trio be released unconditionally, their cash bail refunded, and their belongings returned.

The file was also declared closed.

On July 25, 2025 the three had been freed on a bond of Sh1 million or a cash bail of Sh300,000 each to allow investigators more time to conclude their inquiries.

A team of lawyers led by Kibe Mungai, Kiragu Wathuta, Joel Ireri, and Paul Mwaura opposed the prosecution’s application, arguing that the DCI had failed to comply with the court’s directive to conclude investigations within the stipulated time.

The defence team further stated that the arrest of the legislator amounted to political persecution intended to intimidate him from expressing himself on issues of governance.

They also indicated that they would continue to pursue justice for other human rights defenders arrested on June 25 and during the Saba Saba demonstrations.

The legislator maintained that his arrest was politically motivated and credited a journalist with saving his life on the day of arrest.

He said he would not be silenced in speaking for the people of Embu and accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen of being behind his ordeal.