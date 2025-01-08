Court Gives Police Bosses Last Chance to Obey Abduction Orders

The High Court Wednesday gave the Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja the last chance to appear in court and explain what happened to the abducted youths or be jailed for contempt.

Kanja and DCI Mohamed Amin were ordered to personally appear in court on Wednesday January 8 but they skipped the session.

Their lawyer Paul Nyamodi told court that the two security chiefs were ready to attend court but a serious security matter arose requiring their attention.

Petitioners represented by senior counsel Kalonzo Musyoka told the court the matter could not proceed if the police boss was not personally present in court.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye adjourned the session for 30 minutes to allow Nyamodi to reach out to the IG to present himself in court.

When proceedings resumed, Nyamodi informed the court that he was unable to reach the IG and that officers in his office said he had left early in the morning for an urgent security meeting.

The judge said the situation had left him with only three options.

They include to cite the IG for court contempt, issue a warrant of arrest and sentence the officer to jail.

“But I will not do that now. I will give the IG a last chance to appear before this court before I opt for the first option and invite him for mitigation before sentencing,” Justice Mwamuye said.

Nyamodi had asked the court to give police 14 days to record statements of those abductees who have been released.

Kanja had claimed that the National Police Service (NPS) was not privy to the abductions and that national security was not involved.

The youths are believed to have been abducted after making social media posts aimed at criticizing President Ruto and the state.

They include Digital cartoonist Gideon Kibet, alias Kibet Bull, his brother Ronny Kiplangat, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Steve Mbisi and Bernard Kavuli.

Five were released on Monday, January 6, as they reappeared in different parts of the country.

Kiplangat, abducted in Nairobi, was found in Machakos County, while Kavuli, abducted in Ngong, was discovered in Kitale.

Kibet Bull was found in Luanda, Vihiga County after being abducted in Nairobi on December 24, 2024.

Steve Mbisi, who has also been reported missing is yet to be found.

None of the abductees have given detailed information on their ordeal or revealed details of those who held them in custody.

Manyatta Member of Parliament (MP) Gitonga Mukunji has however intimated that Billy faced a harrowing torture in the hands of his abdcutors.

While joining Billy’s family after the reunion, Mukunji said that a preliminary report intimates that whipping and food portioning were used as weapons of maltreatment.