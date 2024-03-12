Court Grants EACC Orders to Freeze Thika Land Registrar’s Sh4.2 Million in Graft Probe 

The anti corruption court in Nairobi allowed an application by the anti graft agency to hold and retain Sh4.2 million seized at the premises of a Principal Land Registrar based in Thika.

Justice Esther Maina said the preservation order will be in force for a period of six months as the Ethics and Anti corruption Commission conclude their probe.

The commission is investigating registrar Felix Nyakundi over allegations of abuse of office and embezzlement of funds.

The court however did not preserve some 106 prime properties and 17 motor vehicles which the agency had also sought orders for.

The court ordered the orders be served to Nyakundi.

The agency says the land registrar has accumulated wealth that is not equal to his legitimate source of income.

According to the court documents, the agency searched his home, business and office premises and found a significant number of ownership documents for land, motor vehicles and bank accounts.

During the search at the registrar’s home Sh4.2 million was seized.

The agency had obtained a search warrant from a Magistrates court.

“We intend to analyze the documents seized in the conduct of the search and we are reasonably apprehensive that with the above discovery and ongoing investigations, the said properties are at risk of being transferred, sold, charged or otherwise wasted which will jeopardize the recovery,” EACC said.

Some of the Properties listed are situated in Central Kitutu/Mwabosire, Donyo Sabuk/Komarock, Embakasi Ranching plot, Kilifi, Malindi, Nairobi, Mavueni B settlement scheme, Nairobi, Ngong, Nyaribari Chache among others.

The agency says recovery will take time and that is why they need an order to preserve the vehicles.