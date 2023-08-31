Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Former CS Peter Munya

An anti-corruption court in Nairobi has issued an arrest warrant for former Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

The order came after the PNU party leader was a no-show to testify in the Arror and Kimwarer graft scandal.

Magistrate Eunice Nyutu on Thursday ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest and present Munya in court.

“I order Munya to present himself in court by 11:15 a.m. His warrant of arrest still stands,” Magistrate Nyutu ordered.

The Magistrate also declined an explanation by Munya’s lawyer on why he did not appear in court on Tuesday.

She had initially given the former Meru governor 90 minutes to show up in court.

A manhunt for the politician has since started. Officers attached to the Nairobi Area Police Station are effecting the warrant.

In 2019, Munya told the police that a senior Cabinet official had called him twice and urged him to authorize the disbursement of Sh4 billion for the two dams.

In addition, he said that a Principal Secretary had tried to coerce him into signing the papers but that he had resisted.

In a statement to the police, Munya said that he had declined to sign because he was new to the ministry and had noticed considerable pressure coming from those he considered to have personal interests in the outcome.

