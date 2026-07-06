Court orders closure of case against woman accused of tracking Ruto’s flights

Mombasa based social media influencer Halima Ngachia, popularly known as “Princess Halima,” appeared before the magistrate’s court on Monday morning, where investigators sought more time to examine electronic gadgets seized from her.

After considering the submissions, the court ordered that the miscellaneous application be closed.

Halima is accused of operating an X account that allegedly published information about President William Ruto’s flight movements.

She was arrested on June 30, 2026 in Bamburi, Mombasa County, as police linked her to an X account alleged to have shared information concerning the movements of protected persons.

On Monday, the investigating officers told the court that forensic examination of the gadgets is still ongoing and requested additional time to complete the investigations.

However, the defence opposed the application, arguing that the devices were confiscated unlawfully and without a search warrant, in breach of the required legal procedures.

The defence further submitted that the issues before the High Court concerned the manner in which custodial orders were obtained, while the matter before the magistrate’s court concerned the seizure of the gadgets.

The prosecution argued that closing the miscellaneous application would prejudice ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor are facing contempt of court proceedings over allegations that they failed to comply with a court order directing the gazettement and appointment of duly elected council members of the Kenya Nutritionists and Dietitians Institute (KNDI).

In an application filed before the High Court, the applicant Oscar Kambona argues that the court, in its judgment delivered on March 25, 2026, in Judicial Review Application No. E014 of 2026, ordered the Cabinet Secretary to gazette and appoint the elected council members within 14 days after being served with the judgment.

According to the application, the judgment was served on both respondents physically and electronically on March 30, 2026, but the respondents allegedly failed to comply within the stipulated period, which expired on April 13, 2026.

The applicant further states that despite a reminder letter sent by their advocates on April 17, 2026, demanding immediate compliance, the respondents have remained in default.

The application accuses the two officials of deliberate and wilful disobedience of the court order, arguing that their actions undermine the authority and dignity of the court and prejudice the applicant, interested parties, and the public.

The applicant is seeking orders declaring both Duale and Oduor to be in contempt of court, punishment through sanctions including fines or other coercive measures, and a directive compelling the Cabinet Secretary to immediately comply with the judgment by gazetting and appointing the elected KNDI council member.

Justice William Musyoka gave the respondents 7 days to file their responses.