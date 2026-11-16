Court orders IG Kanja to restore Natembeya’s armed security detail

The High Court has ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to immediately reinstate the armed police security detail withdrawn from Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, declaring the decision unconstitutional, discriminatory and unlawful.

In a judgment delivered on Monday, November 16, 2026, the court ruled that the withdrawal violated Natembeya’s constitutional rights to fair administrative action and security of the person.

The court found that although the Inspector General has the authority to deploy and withdraw police officers, such powers must be exercised lawfully, fairly and in accordance with established procedures.

It noted that Natembeya, as a serving governor, had a legitimate expectation of receiving armed police protection in line with government policy governing the security of senior public officials.

The judge observed that the policy outlines specific circumstances under which security protection may be withdrawn, including conviction for a criminal offence, breach of the peace, abuse of VIP protection privileges or relocation to another county.

However, the respondents failed to demonstrate that the governor had violated any of the stipulated conditions to warrant the withdrawal of his security.

The court further faulted the Inspector General for failing to communicate the reasons behind the decision or give Natembeya an opportunity to respond before withdrawing his armed security detail.

It also dismissed attempts to link the decision to violence witnessed during by-election campaigns in the Western region, observing that no evidence had been presented connecting the governor to the alleged incidents.

In its ruling, the court cautioned against the misuse of police powers, stressing that police officers are not personal property of individuals holding positions of authority.

The judge added that public offices should not be used as instruments of intimidation, manipulation or the advancement of personal and political interests.

The court also referred to previous cases involving the withdrawal of security from public officials, including former MP Alice Wahome and Justice L.N. Mugambi, emphasising that affected individuals must be informed of the reasons for such decisions and accorded an opportunity to challenge them.

Consequently, the court declared the withdrawal of Natembeya’s armed security detail illegal and unconstitutional.

It directed the Inspector General to immediately restore the governor’s armed police protection upon service of the judgment and barred any future arbitrary withdrawal of the security without lawful justification and adherence to due process.

The court further declared that the use of police powers for political or punitive purposes was unlawful and unconstitutional.