Court Places Three KRA Officials on Defense in Graft Case 

The Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court Wednesday placed three Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employees, including a supervisor, on their defence after court found that the prosecution established a prima facie case against them.

The accused namely Fernandes Munyasya Mutui, a supervisor at the Garissa Tax Services Office, Caroline Mukami Wachira, and Luka Albert Kung’u, plus John Mwangi Mureithi, a clearing agent, are facing bribery charges.

The court heard that the accused jointly received a bribe of Sh8,000 to influence the issuance of a Tax Compliance Certificate for Golden Shield General Supplies Limited, whose director had an outstanding tax liability of Sh20,000.

Principal Magistrate Zipporah Gichana stated that she had considered the relevant laws and evidence before certifying that the prosecution had established a case against the accused.

Consequently, all individuals were placed on their defence.

Fernandes Munyasya Mutui faces an additional charge of abuse of office, with allegations that he improperly conferred a benefit to Golden Shield General Supplies Limited by issuing a Tax Compliance Certificate.

Meanwhile, Caroline Mukami Wachira and Luka Albert Kung’u are also accused of receiving bribes of Sh 5,000 and Sh4,000, respectively, to facilitate the certificate’s issuance.

John Mwangi Mureithi faces a charge of giving a bribe, contrary to Section 5(1) as read with Section 18(1) of the Bribery Act No. 47 of 2016.

Prosecution Counsel Kennedy Panyako called a total of 14 witnesses.

The case will be mentioned on October 8, 2024.