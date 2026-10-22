Court rejects bail for Chinese national facing extradition to Uganda

The Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani has rejected a renewed bail application by Chinese national Chen Guang, alias Alex, for the second time as he awaits extradition proceedings to Uganda, where he is wanted to face 31 criminal charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) successfully opposed the application, arguing that the circumstances that previously informed the court’s decision to deny bail had not changed.

Chen is wanted in Uganda to face 30 counts of forgery and one count of theft.

In opposing his release, the prosecution questioned the strength of his residential ties to Kenya, citing a short-term tenancy agreement that it argued did not demonstrate sufficiently established residence to justify granting him bail.

The DPP further argued that Chen’s lack of ordinary residence in Kenya, coupled with his significant international mobility, presented a real and substantial risk that he could abscond if released.

The prosecution also challenged the adequacy of the proposed bail conditions, including surrendering his passport, reporting periodically to a police station and providing sureties.

It maintained that the proposed measures would not sufficiently mitigate the risk of flight or guarantee Chen’s continued availability throughout the extradition proceedings.

The prosecution team, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu and Prosecution Counsel Fatma Shaban, urged the court to expedite the extradition proceedings while Chen remains in custody.

The prosecution argued that continued detention was necessary to safeguard the extradition process and ensure that Chen remains available to face the proceedings.

The matter will be mentioned on November 4, 2026, at 3pm for further directions.