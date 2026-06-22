Court releases 12 suspects on bond in Kuresoi North arson and assault case

A Nakuru court released 12 suspects arrested in connection with an arson, assault and malicious damage to property incident in Kuresoi North Sub-County, declining a police request to detain them for 21 days to allow investigations.

The suspects appeared before the Nakuru Criminal Court on Monday under Miscellaneous Criminal Application following their arrest over the alleged criminal acts that occurred in Umoja area on June 19, 2026.

Investigators had sought custodial orders to continue holding the suspects as they completed investigations.

However, the court declined the request and instead granted them bond and bail terms.

Each accused person was released on a bond of Sh50,000 with one surety or, alternatively, a cash bail of Sh20,000 with one contact person.

The court also directed the suspects to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Kuresoi North every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until investigations are completed.

The matter will be mentioned in court on July 13, 2026.

The 12 suspects are accused of involvement in an incident involving alleged arson, assault and malicious damage to property in Umoja, Kuresoi North.

No formal charges have been reported at this stage, and investigations remain ongoing.

This came as the area Member of Parliament Alfred Mutai was grilled by police over the chaos. He was set free pending the outcomes of the probe. He appeared before detectives in Nakuru. Five people were and at least two vehicles damaged in the chaos.

Police had arrested 56 people over the chaos but released 44 of them after Interogation. The probe is ongoing.