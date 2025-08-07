Crashed light aircraft in Mwihoko, Nairobi was headed for Somalia, had 2 doctors

The light aircraft that crashed at a residential area in Mwihoko area, Githurai 45, Nairobi was headed for Somalia.

The plane burst into flames after crashing on buildings at about 12.30 pm Thursday.

Officials said it had two doctors, a pilot and co-pilot. They are all feared dead as the plane was badly burnt.

Other locals said fixed wing plane belonged to Phoenix Aviation and chartered by Amref.

It belonged to Flying Doctors Amref and was an Aircraft Citation 560 meaning it belonged to the Cessna family.

It had originated Wilson Airport and was headed for Hargesia when it lost contact with the air controllers at about 12.17 pm, officials said.

Images from the ground showed the plane burning with a crowd watching from a distance.

Military and police responded to the site to keep a crowd from the scene.

The incident happened near a military base in Mwihoko area hence their first response there.

Githurai 45 sub county police commander Maurice Odanga said that he was aware of the incident.

He said experts were handling the scene.

Fire engines responded to the scene.

He said they had secured the scene for experts to handle