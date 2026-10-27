Credit Bank men clinch squash title at KBA Interbanks Tournament

Credit Bank’s men’s squash team clinched the title at the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) Interbanks Tournament after defeating Absa, capping a strong performance by the lender at the two-week sporting competition.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Betty Korir, also emerged victorious in the CEOs’ Run, while its women’s squash team finished fourth in their category.

Held from October 3 to 17, the tournament brought together teams from across the banking industry to compete in squash, chess, athletics and darts at the Institute of Monetary Studies and KCB Group grounds.

Korir, who also serves as KBA deputy chair, said the competition demonstrated how sporting activities can promote teamwork, resilience and collaboration beyond the workplace.

“Sport encourages discipline, resilience, collaboration and accountability, qualities that are just as important in the workplace as they are on the field or court,” she said.

She added that Credit Bank’s participation reflected its belief that institutional excellence depends on an engaged and motivated workforce.

According to Korir, sporting activities provide employees with opportunities to build relationships, strengthen teamwork and work towards shared goals, values that also contribute to improved customer service.

She noted that a cohesive workforce is better positioned to collaborate, solve problems and respond effectively to customers’ needs.

The bank also recorded success in the annual CEOs’ Run, which brings together chief executives from across the banking sector to participate in sporting activities and promote healthy lifestyles.

Korir said such initiatives allow industry leaders to build trust and strengthen relationships outside formal business engagements, fostering collaboration across the financial services sector.

“While financial institutions compete in the marketplace, we share a broader responsibility to contribute to a strong, progressive and resilient banking sector,” she said.

The tournament also underscored the importance of employee wellbeing in organisational performance, with industry leaders highlighting the need for continued investment in staff welfare, mental health and productivity.

Credit Bank said it would continue supporting initiatives that promote employee engagement and collaboration, noting that healthy competition can enhance performance while shared experiences strengthen relationships across the banking industry.