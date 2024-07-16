Criminals Plan to Disrupt Planned Protests – IG Kanja

Acting IG of police Douglas Kanja has claimed that criminals are planning to infiltrate and disrupt planned anti-government protests.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kanja said credible information indicates that the criminals plan to disrupt the peaceful protests.

“This morning, we received credible intelligence indicating that certain organised criminal groups have planned to infiltrate, disrupt and destabilise the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, which could potentially jeopardise the safety of demonstrators,” he said.

Kanja urged organisers of the protests to collaborate and coordinate with police for general safety and security.

This, he said, is the only way the police can ensure their safety and security.

“To reiterate; our mission as the National Police Service is to uphold the rule of law; serve and protect; maintain law and order; and ensure that every Kenyan enjoys their constitutional rights,” he added.

In June, protests resulted in numerous deaths, injuries, and significant property damage.

According to authorities, there were 25 deaths, over 400 injuries—including 43 police officers—and business and property destruction amounting to billions.

However, human rights organizations estimate that the death toll could exceed 40.