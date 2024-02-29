Crisis Unfolds as Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinians Seeking Food Aid

A dire hunger crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip has escalated as Israeli troops opened fire on hundreds of Palestinians waiting for food aid southwest of Gaza City in a tragic turn of events, a. The incident, described by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry as a cold-blooded “massacre,” resulted in at least 70 fatalities and 250 injuries.

The citizens had gathered at al-Rashid Street in anticipation of aid trucks carrying essential supplies, including flour. Shocking footage verified by Al Jazeera showed bodies of the dead and wounded being loaded onto trucks, as ambulances were unable to reach the area due to destroyed roads.

Witnesses reported that Israeli tanks not only opened fire but also advanced, running over many of the casualties. Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul, reporting from the scene, described the situation as a “massacre” exacerbating the existing starvation crisis in Gaza.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates// Condemns the massacre in the Nablsi Square in Gaza and calls for an immediate ceasefire as the sole means to protect civilians.#Gaza_under_attack#CeasefireNow#Palestine#Israeliwarcrimes pic.twitter.com/AaoEtAofMC — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) February 29, 2024

The casualties were taken to several medical centers, including al-Shifa, Kamal Adwan, Al Ahli, and Jordanian hospitals. However, the overwhelmed hospitals faced challenges due to a lack of fuel, medicine, and blood supplies.

This tragic incident is part of a series of systematic attacks on hungry crowds waiting for food aid. Palestinians, desperate for sustenance, have been shot at by Israeli forces in recent days as they gathered near Gaza City. Aid delivery challenges have persisted, with trucks facing delays, gunfire, violence, and looting along the way.

The United Nations has issued warnings about the escalating famine risk in Gaza, with over 500,000 people, or one in four, at risk of famine. One in six children under the age of two is considered acutely malnourished. The World Food Programme (WFP) cited difficulties in bringing critical food supplies into Gaza, emphasizing the almost impossible operating conditions for their staff on the ground.

Nearly every family in #Gaza needs food assistance to survive. Yesterday, WFP's Deputy Chief @CarlSkau warned the Security Council of imminent famine in northern Gaza unless conditions change. 🔗Read his full remarks: https://t.co/VnP20iPqEl pic.twitter.com/ZhFUyNIQv7 — World Food Programme (@WFP) February 28, 2024

Despite aid agencies claiming that Israel has been delaying deliveries, Israel denies the charge and submitted a report to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) outlining measures taken to prevent suffering in the enclave. However, rights groups argue that Israel has breached the ICJ order issued in January.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, expressed frustration on social media, stating that calls to allow food distribution in Gaza amid ongoing hostilities have been denied or ignored, warning of a “looming famine” that is turning into a “man-made disaster.”

The crisis in Gaza has been exacerbated by Israel’s offensive following a Hamas-led attack on October 7, resulting in a devastating toll of over 30,000 reported deaths, predominantly women and children. The international community is urged to intervene urgently to address the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.