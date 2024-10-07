CS Aden Duale IN “ANTICIPATION” my comments as Former Majority Leader

- Well, we have heard the Deputy President lay his case in public in what appeared to be in anticipation of tomorrow’s National Assembly debate and voting on his impeachment Motion.
- Anyone who took time to go through the Special Motion and evidence tabled last week in the National Assembly can tell the interview was just a decoy to play in the public gallery, invite sympathy and invoke emotions. Simply put, it was bare falsehoods coloured as a defence.
- Quite unfortunate to see a person who became Deputy President as a result of being nominated by the President as a running mate, chest thump that he was elected by 7.2 million Kenyans with no respect whatsoever for the nominating authority.
- Despite the show this evening, tomorrow we will know in black and white the truth.
- On threats of court challenges on public participation, no court has issued any orders to stop the process. Kenyans had an opportunity to submit their views on the Special Motion and tomorrow the report will be tabled in the House to guide debate.
- The threats and ” in defence” interview cannot therefore stop the train that already left its destination guided by the Constitution and the law.
- As a reminder, the National Assembly Standing Order 51 provides that a Special Motion for removal from office cannot be withdrawn except with the leave of the House.
- The die is cast and the process cannot be stopped by threats and interviews iced with falsehoods.
- The date is tomorrow, Inshallah.
