CS Duale Hails SHA Enhanced Medical Scheme for counties staff as ‘Game Changer’

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale has lauded the launch of an enhanced medical scheme for county staff under the Social Health Authority (SHA), describing it as a transformative programme that will guarantee quality and affordable healthcare for public officers in county governments.

Speaking during the roll-out of the scheme in Mbale Vihiga County on September 15, the CS said the move makes Vihiga the first devolved unit to enroll its employees and their dependents under the new package spearheaded by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“This agreement we have signed today with the County Government of Vihiga will set the pace for others. I am very sure many counties will follow suit,” said Duale.

The county government of Vihiga on Monday signed an MoU with SHA, paving the way for the more than 3,000 county employees to access medical care in hospitals of their choice.

The CS revealed that over 26 million Kenyans have already registered under SHA, with more than 200,000 residents enrolled in Vihiga County alone. He urged hospitals to set up SHA registration desks at their gates to ensure that citizens access treatment seamlessly.

Duale emphasized that under primary healthcare, Kenyans seeking outpatient services in level 2, 3, and 4 facilities will receive treatment free of charge, with the government footing the bill.

He, however, warned health facilities against engaging in fraud, stressing that only those that comply with proper documentation requirements will be reimbursed.

“If a child is born, there must be a birth notification. Without theatre notes, how do we know the child was delivered? If you flout the rules, we will not only decline to pay but also arrest and prosecute you,” warned Duale.

The CS further clarified differences between the collapsed National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and SHA, insisting that SHA is built on a more accountable and technology-driven model, including biometric verification to curb abuse.

He also announced that President William Ruto will unveil a sponsorship programme on Friday to cover indigent households, ensuring that financial inability does not bar anyone from accessing medical care.

SHA leadership confirmed that Sh80 million has already been disbursed to Vihiga County as reimbursement to facilities.

SHA CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi noted that the Authority has also received Sh3 billion from the National Treasury, funds that will be processed and availed to health facilities within days as part of the enhanced medical cover for public officers.

She added that county employees, their dependents, and even teenage mothers below 18 years will be covered. Teenage mothers will enjoy one year of support until they attain adulthood.

“This is an exciting day because Vihiga is the first county to enroll employees in the enhanced scheme. We thank the governor for being a front-runner in ensuring county staff and their families are catered for,” Dr. Mwangangi said.

Health Principal Secretary (PS) Dr. Ouma Oluga stressed the need to prioritize the welfare of county employees, terming the scheme a significant step in improving their health security.

“We must make sure our workers are healthier and well taken care of. My own story is testimony that anyone can rise, but it starts with doing the right thing. Vihiga has already implemented the one-bed-one-patient policy, and that shows commitment,” said Oluga.

He added that SHA will continue engaging hospitals to ensure facilities deliver clinical efficiency, saying he will help Duale on that.

Vihiga Governor Dr. Wilber Ottichilo welcomed the partnership, saying it will ease pressure from unions that had been pushing for comprehensive medical cover for county staff.

“For the last three months we have worked hard to secure a cover that allows our staff to access services in hospitals under different agreements. SHA is a well-thought-out system that will have great long-term impact despite teething challenges,” said Ottichilo.

He urged residents and staff to register in large numbers, pointing out that even lower-level facilities in the county have received funding through SHA for the first time since their construction.