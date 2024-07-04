CS Duale: Why June Ruto Was Selected for NDC Course

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale Wednesday explained the reasons behind the selection of President William Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto, as a student of the National Defence College (NDC).

This followed viral social media reports on Wednesday claiming that June had been appointed Director of Foreign Service and participant at the KDF training institution.

The reports sparked discussions revolving around the intersection of political influence and opportunities within governmental institutions.

But speaking on Citizen TV’s JKLive Show, Duale explained that June was not appointed to the position but is among 67 students selected to join the college as part of the institution’s 27th cohort for the 2024/25 academic year.

He added June was nominated for the one-year course by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she is employed.

“June Ruto, a staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is one of the 67 students that have started their classes today and she is among the three that were nominated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to do the one-year national security strategy that Foreign Affairs , Immigration, KRA, EACC, NIS among other officers enroll for,” said Duale.

“So we have 67 students that joined this academic year and June Ruto is one of them.”

Duale officially inaugurated the new cohort earlier on Wednesday, marking the start of the intensive program to develop the strategic skills of military and government officials.

“This year’s cohort includes 67 participants: 48 from the Kenya Defence Forces and government agencies, and 19 from 16 allied countries in Africa and Asia, reflecting a commitment to regional and global security cooperation,” he said in an X statement earlier on.

“The participants will engage in a curriculum focused on leadership, strategic studies, and national security, aiming to equip them with the skills to tackle contemporary security issues. The presence of international participants seeks to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen alliances for a unified approach to security.”

The news of June being among the students at the college had sparked outrage with many linking it to her influence.

It comes amid protests against her father and the government over collapsed proposed taxes and governance in general.

The National Defence College was established in 1992 following recommendations from the Defence Council. In May 2000, the college moved to a new complex within Karen.

The College was accredited by the University of Nairobi in 2002 to offer Diploma and Master of Arts degree in International Studies as part of the College curriculum to improve on the quality of the knowledge acquired by participants.