CS Kagwe tells workers, young people to defend the country from criminals

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Friday appealed to the young people to safeguard the integrity of their peaceful demonstrations by rejecting criminal infiltration, warning that continued unrest could sabotage the country’s job market and economic future.

Speaking during a visit to Ngong Veg farm and processing facility in Kajiado County, Kagwe emphasized that while the right to protest is enshrined in the Constitution, the country is at risk of plunging into a vicious cycle where investor confidence is eroded by instability, leading to fewer jobs,especially for the youth.

“Whose country is this? It is ours and we must protect it,” Kagwe said.

“When criminals infiltrate peaceful movements and cause destruction, they don’t just damage property,they damage Kenya’s reputation, scare off investors, and make it harder for the young people to access the very jobs they are demanding.”

He warned that the perception of instability already being projected to the international community could redirect critical investments to other, even less democratic but peaceful nations shrinking employment opportunities, particularly in agriculture, one of Kenya’s biggest job creators.

Ngong Veg, which currently employs over 5,000 workers, was cited as an example of what is possible when investment flows and agribusiness thrives.

The firm is a beneficiary of funding from the Agriculture Finance Corporation (AFC), whose leadership accompanied the CS during the tour.

The funding has enabled the facility to expand its operations, creating thousands of jobs while contributing to national food security.

Kagwe urged the young people to channel their energy into building and protecting economic opportunities instead of allowing criminals to hijack their cause.

“If we let violence and lawlessness take over, we kill the very future we’re trying to build. Jobs are the real solution to frustration but jobs need peace, security, and a stable environment to grow.”

He reiterated his call for the Ministry of Interior to act firmly against criminal groups using Gen Z demonstrations as cover, and appealed to all young people to rise as defenders of Kenya’s future not just its critics.