CS Kindiki Declares Monday A Public Holiday

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has declared Monday a public holiday.

In a gazette notice, Kindiki said the public shall plant trees across the country.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Monday, November 13 2023, a public holiday in which the public shall be engaged in tree growing countrywide,” the gazette notice read.

“The exercise is part of Kenya’s Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Program–Towards the Growing of Fifteen (15) billion trees.”

The minister also stated that there will be a designated venue for the tree planting exercise president over by President William Ruto as well as Governors and Cabinet Secretaries.

Last week, the he Cabinet agreed to designate a special working day for tree planting in recognition of the effects of climate change.

“This aligns with the Government’s National Tree Planting Campaign under the Presidential Programme for the Accelerated Restoration of Forests and Rangelands,” the Cabinet said on November 3.

Every Cabinet Secretary is expected to adopt at least two counties and provide leadership in the initiative.

King Charles III commended President Ruto for his tree-planting initiative saying his efforts were admirable.

“Having been planting trees for most of my life, I thought I was doing rather well, but your ambition for planting 15 billion trees makes me admire your efforts,” he said.